55 policemen, 5 doctors among 106 new Covid cases in J&K

Jammu: As many as 106 people, including 55 policemen and five doctors, tested positive on Monday in J&K while another Covid-19 patient lost battle against the dreaded virus.

The 55 policemen testing positive include a deputy commandant of an armed police battalion.

A 77-year old Covid-19 patient died in Srinagar’s chest diseases hospital on Monday. The patient belonged to Larnoo village in Kokarnag area of Anantnag district.

Larnoo village has already been declared as a red zone area.

With the new cases, the number of Covid-19 patients has risen to 1,289 in J&K. Out of them, 15 patients have died so far while 609 have recovered completely.

The number of active cases in J&K is now 665 out of whom 98 are in Jammu division and 567 are in Kashmir division.