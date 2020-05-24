AgustaWestland scam: ED to quiz Christian Michel in jail

New Delhi: A Delhi court has allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to question Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, for two days in Tihar jail.

Special Judge Pulastya Pramachala of Rouse Avenue Court allowed the agency to interrogate him on May 25 and 26 after Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta told the court that Michel was required to be confronted with certain documents.

Michel was extradited from Dubai last year and is currently lodged in Tihar Central Jail here in connection with alleged scam in the chopper deal.

While the CBI is probing his role in the deal as a “middleman”, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating money laundering charges against him.

He is among the three alleged middlemen being probed by both the agencies. Others include Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

The CBI had alleged that there was an estimated loss of euro 398.21 million to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth euro 556.262 million.

The ED had alleged that Michel received euro 30 million from AgustaWestland, in its charge sheet filed in June 2016.