AirAsia flight makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: An AirAsia India Jaipur-Hyderabad flight with 76 people onboard made an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, here on Tuesday, due to a technical issue.

An airline spokesperson said the VT-IXC, operating as i51543 from Jaipur to Hyderabad, encountered a technical issue and carried out a precautionary engine shut down. The aircraft, carrying 70 passengers and six crew, landed safely around 1.25 pm.

“We are carrying out detailed inspection of the aircraft, having informed DGCA. We are assisting in the investigation to find the cause,” the spokesperson said.