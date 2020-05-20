Allow buses by 4 pm or will send them back: Priyanka Vadra to UP CM

New Delhi: Even though an FIR has been registered against her personal assistant Sandeep Singh and UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu for furnish mis-leading list of bus to carry migrants labourers, Congress General secretary continues with her migrant workers plight rant.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday again urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to give permission to the buses arranged by her party to transport the migrants or else the buses would be sent them back.

Addressing mediapersons over the buses issue to ferry the migrant workers, Priyanka Gandhi said, “For the last few days we have seen that migrant workers have been walking without any food and any proper mode of transportation. Even many pregnant women are walking for over eight hours a day, while some people are carrying their children and parents on their shoulders.”

Reiterating the offer of providing 1,000 buses to the Uttar Pradesh government, Vadra said, “our buses have been standing at the Uttar Pradesh borders. They will remain there till 4 pm. If you want to use them, then give permission or they will be brought back.”

She also said if the BJP wants to use these buses with their own stickers and posters, the Congress has no objection to it as its only motive is to help the migrant workers.

She also mentioned the letter war with the Uttar Pradesh government and said, “I have written to the Chief Minister proposing to provide 1,000 buses. But initially the Chief Minister said that we don’t need buses as it already has over 12,000 buses. But then next day we received a letter from the Uttar Pradesh government to provide the details of the buses, which we shared with them. Out of 1,000 buses, some were not fit, to which also we agreed to provide other buses,” she said.