Anupam Kher recalls playing 65-yr-old man in debut film ‘Saaransh’

Mumbai: It was 36 years ago when veteran actor Anupam Kher made his debut in Bollywood with “Saaransh”. He was just 28 when he played the role of a 65-year-old in his debut film.

On completing 36 years in the cinema world, Kher took to Instagram and wrote: “My 1st film #Saaransh directed by #MaheshBhatt Saab was released on 25th May, 1984. I was 28 and played a 65 years old man #BVPradhan. ” I complete 36 years in the world of entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far. God has been and so have been my producers/directors. Most of all it is you, my audiences who have given me so much love and strength. I am humbled and blessed. THANK YOU!!#36YearsOfAnupam #Saaransh #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai.”

Apart from earning fame in Indian cinema, Kher has made India proud at the international level too. He has played pivotol roles in Oscar-nominated Hollywood movies like “Silver Linings Playbook” and “The Big Sick”. He is also a part of the American drama series, “New Amsterdam”.