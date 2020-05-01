Armed forces to conduct special activities on May 3 to express gratitude to ‘corona warriors’

New Delhi: The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday expressed gratitude to all the “corona warriors” who have been working hard to keep all the citizens safe from the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing mediapersons heree, General Rawat said India stands united and shows resilience in dealing with the deadly pandemic. Armed forces are solidly behind those fighting coronavirus pandemic, said the CDS.

General Rawat said, “we are expressing our gratitude to all corona warriors who are working hard to keep us safe. Our nation stood together and showed resilience in dealing with coronavirus pandemic.”

In a bid to display gratitude to the corona warriors, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will carry out flypast across the country on May 3, he said. IAF will conduct flypast from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat on May 3. The flypast will have transport and fighter aircraft.

The Indian Army will conduct mountain band displays near some COVID-19 hospitals in almost every district to express the strength and gratitude for COVID-19 warriors, he said. The Indian Naval ships will conduct special drill and illuminate vessels to convey gratitude to corona warriors, he added.

“We have seen medical professionals working, nurses, sanitisation workers, police, home guard, delivery boys and media. We can not forget people who followed every guideline, we will win together,” he said.

The Armed forces will also lay a wreath on police memorials. Several hospitals will also be showered with petals to show gratitude to the frontline medical workers.

Gen Bipin Rawat asserted that it is not proper to conclude that coronavirus is a result of biological warfare. He also clarified that no operational task has been affected or will be affected due to the COVID-19.