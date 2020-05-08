Army, Assam police bust terrorist module, nab 7 KLO extremists

Guwahati: The Army and the Assam Police in a joint operation busted a recruitment module of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) and arrested seven extremists of the terrorist outfit, officials said on Friday.

Some arms and ammunition were also recovered from the extremists of the KLO, which have been demanding a sovereign Kamtapur nation carved out of six districts of West Bengal and four contiguous districts of Assam from India.

Defence spokesman Lt Col P Khongsai said that following secret inputs, a joint team of the Army and police launched a combing operation in Chakrasila reserve forest in Kokrajhar district (western Assam) on Thursday. He said that the KLO rebels were nabbed while they were attending a meeting inside the forest.

The arms and ammunition recovered from the ultras include four factory made pistols and three country made pistols. The defence official said that after the surrender of NDFB (National Democratic Front of Bodoland) and signing of Bodo Accord, KLO had been continuously striving to gain prominence in western Assam. “Recently KLO had been undertaking large scale recruitment,” he added.