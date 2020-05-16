At least 24 migrant labourers killed in a road mishap in UP’s Auraiya

Lucknow: In a tragic road incident which occurred around 3.30 am, at least 24 labourers, who were heading home were killed and several others injured when the truck they were traveling in collided with another truck in Auraiya district of the state on Saturday.

According to reports, a truck carrying around 50 migrant labourers, was coming from Rajasthan when it collided with a DCM van coming from Delhi, killing 24 migrant labourers and injuring 15 others in Auraiya district.

The police said that 50 migrant labourers were sitting in the trolley of the ill-fated truck truck, which was coming from Rajasthan when it collided with a DCM van coming from Delhi.

They are migrant labourers from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal and were headed to their homes from Rajasthan

Immediately after the incident, the district officials reached the accident site and started the rescue operation with the help of local residents.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Giving details about the injured, a district official said that 24 people were brought dead to the hospital whereas 22 others have been admitted and out of that 15 critically injured have been referred to Saifai PGI.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the unfortunate incident in Auraiya and has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the labourers who lost their lives.