At least three Pakistani soldiers killed, 4 posts damaged by Indian Army in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: In a befitting reply to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army on Friday destroyed a number of Pakistan Army’s forward posts in the Poonch sector and killed three to four enemy soldiers.

It may be mentioned here that after the sixth consecutive day of firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian troops retaliated and inflicted casualty in the enemy camp and smashed a number of forward posts.

According to latest inputs, at least 3-4 soldiers of Pakistani army have been reportedly killed and more than five Pakistani soldiers have been injured in the retaliatory firing by Indian Army.

On May 7, a civilian was injured and two houses were damaged in Pakistan Army shelling at forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in three sectors of Poonch, compelling the Indian Army to retaliate, a defence spokesperson said.

In the unprovoked ceasefire violation, one civilian, Nisar Ali, a resident of Qasba village, was injured in the shelling by Pakistan and was hospitalised, said an official.

It may be mentioned here that a large number of terrorists are waiting at launch pads across the LoC to infiltrate and create disturbance in the Kashmir valley. “These frequent ceasefire violation are nothing but cover fire by Pakistani troops to enable the terrorists infiltrate into the Indian said,” said an official.