Bar dancers booked for breaking quarantine rules

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): A group of bar dancers and their male associates who recently returned from Mumbai, have been caught dancing at a quarantine centre in Moradabad as the video went viral on the social media. Six of the dancers have been booked for breaking rules.

According to reports, the bar girls were demanding beer and when their request was turned down, they began dancing in protest. “They danced on the corridors after being denied alcohol and mocked us and the police personnel on duty. They also told us to let them go to their respective homes, which is not possible until test reports of all the returnees arrive and the quarantine period is completed,” said a health worker.

The health workers at the MIT quarantine centre said that the bar dancers and their associates violated standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the centre.

There are 72 people who had returned from Mumbai five days ago, including the bar dancers, and have been sent to the quarantine centre.

Five of them tested positive for Covid-19.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Deepak Bhuker, said that an FIR under sections 147 (rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 504 (intentional insults), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) has been registered against six of the bar dancers.