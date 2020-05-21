BJP councillor’s husband shot dead in UP

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rampur councillor Shalini Sharma’s husband Anurag Sharma has been shot dead in Aghapur area.

Late on Wednesday, Sharma was returning to his Jwala Nagar home on his scooty when unidentified assailants, who came on a motorbike, sprayed him with bullets. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died on the way.

Inspector General Ramit Sharma is leading the probe. He has visited the spot and ordered three teams to be set up to track the assailants.

“We will arrest the accused at the earliest. The matter is being investigated,” he told reporters.