BJP picks fresh faces for Maharashtra Counci polls

Mumbai: Belying all expectations of rehabilitating senior leaders, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday opted for fresh faces for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections.

The party has nominated Pravin Datke, Gopichand Padalkar, Ajit Gopachde and Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil for the four seats it will contest.

Contrary to speculation, the party has denied MLC tickets to some senior leaders dropped during the October 2019 Assembly elections or sidelined for various reasons.

They include former heavyweight ministers like Eknath Khadse, Chandrashekar Bawankule, Prakash Mehta, Vinod Tawde and Pankaja Munde who have been cooling their heels awaiting resurrection within the party.

The Shiv Sena has already named Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chairperson of Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe as its candidates.

The ruling allies Nationalist Congress Party and Congress have not yet announced their candidates for the May 21 polls for the 9 vacant seats.