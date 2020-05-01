CBI books Delhi firm, its directors in Rs 173-cr bank fraud case

New Delhi: The Cerntral Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that it has registered a case against a Delhi-based company and its directors on the charge of defrauding the State Bank of India to the tune of Rs 173 crore.

A CBI spokesperson said that the case was registered against Ram Dev International Ltd having a registered office at Rohini, New Delhi, its directors namely Naresh Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Sangita and three unknown public servants.

The official said that agency booked them for cheating and fraud on a complaint from the SBI that the accused cheated its Karnal Branch and caused loss of Rs 173.11 crore by way of unauthorized removal of machinery from a factory premises that was hypothecated to the bank, showing disbursement of bank loan as capital infusion via circular movement of fund transfers, availing EPC disbursements against same security/ pro forma invoices, submission of fake pro-forma invoices and showing non-existent entities as debtors.