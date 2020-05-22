Centre should not indulge in showmanship or one-upmanship: Opposition

New Delhi: Leaders of 22 like-minded parties met on Friday to exchange views on the extraordinary situation in the country arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. The parties put forth 11 demands and agreed that the economy has collapsed and all sections of society are facing acute distress.

The 11-point demands include direct cash transfer of Rs 7,500 per month to all families, free distribution of 10 kg food grain to all needy individuals each month for the next six months and free transportation for all migrant workers to their native places.

In a statement read out by Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “The like-minded parties believe that this is neither the time for government at the Centre to indulge in showmanship nor one-upmanship. This is the time for a gigantic collective endeavour.”

The government of India must reach out and engage in a dialogue with all political parties in a systematic manner, the parties said. They demanded activating parliamentary institutions such as standing committees and genuine financial help for the states.

The opposition applauded the heroic efforts of all public health personnel, particularly doctors, nurses, paramedics as also police and security forces personnel, safai karamacharis and those maintaining essential services like water and power supply.

They said the like-minded parties have always extended their full cooperation to the Union government. But the Centre has failed in discharging its responsibilities in a timely, effective and sensitive manner, they said.