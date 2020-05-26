Cheap shops, homes, concessions for migrant workers in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that his government would provide cheap shops, homes and other concessions for migrant workers in the state.

He said that the state government would set up a Shramik Kalyan Aayog (Workers Welfare Commission) that would take care of the welfare of all workers.

Addressing a meeting of Team 11 that has been set up to deal with the coronavirus crisis, the chief minister said that efforts should be made to provide employment to migrant workers in their districts so that they do not get displaced.

“If the workers are given employment outside their districts, they should be given the benefit of cheap homes that have all basic amenities like toilet, water and electricity. Dormitories should also be set up for migrant workers when they get employed in districts other than their own,” he said.

Adityanath said that the state government would also help the migrant workers in getting bank loans if they wish to start their own business.

The state government has already completed skill mapping of nearly 15 lakh migrant workers and is now preparing to provide them employment according to their skills.