Closely monitoring Visakhapatnam situation: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said he had spoken to the National Disaster Management officials and other authorities and the ministry is closely monitoring the situation in Visakhapatnam.

“The incident in Vizag is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam,” Shah tweeted.

At least seven persons, including a minor, were reported dead in an alleged gas leak in a chemical unit in the early hours of Thursday.

Panic struck in surrounding areas following the suspected gas leak in the chemical factory in the RR Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. People were seen running helter-skelter.

More than a 1,000 people in five surrounding villages, in a three km radius, have been reported sick.