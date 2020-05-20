Cong MLA Aditi Singh slams Priyanka Vadra for bus politics

New Delhi: Adding further embarrassment to Priyanka Vadra’s politics over buses for UP migrant workers, rebel Congress MLA from Raebareli, Aditi Singh on Wednesday has targeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra.

Slamming Priyanka Vadra, Singh said, “At the time of crisis what was the need of the low level politics. Gave the list of 1,000 buses, half of them fake or junked. Why this cruel joke? If you had buses why you didn’t send them to Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra.

“When thousand of children were stuck in Kota, the Rajasthan government couldn’t drop them to the borders, forget about home. Then Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath facilitated the children to reach home.”

The tweets under @aditisinghinc suggest Singh has derived a new path.

Aditi Singh’s father late Akhilesh Singh was an MLA and had once contested against Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections but later he returned to the Congress.

Sonia Gandhi, sitting Lok Sabha member from Amethi since 2004 had shifted to Raebareli. But the Congress could win the Raebareli Sadar Assembly seat only when Aditi Singh joined the party. Before that her father was independent MLA from the seat most of the time.

Amethi, the other Congress citadel, has already fallen with Smriti Irani defeating Rahul Gandhi in 2019. Since then Sanjay Singh of Amethi has left the party.

After Aditi Singh’s tweets, the Congress members are openly demanding that she be sacked immediately.