Congress slams govt’s Rs 20 lakh crore ‘jumla’ package

New Delhi: The Congress slammed the government’s Rs 20 lakh crore package, saying it has “only 13 zeros” for farmers after the Finance Minister announced the third tranche of welfare schemes for the farmers on Friday.

“This is a big ‘jumla’ and Rs 20 lakh crore is only 13 zeros for the citizens of the country,” alleged Randeep Surjewala, Congress chief spokesperson.

The Rs 20 lakh crore package is not relief to countrymen but “voodoo economics” as there is no reality in the so called package, said Surjewala.

The party claimed that the minister is only repackaging the Budget and she should apologise to the farmers as no direct benefit is being given to the farmers and that it is “only headline and no helpline”.

It described the three-day package announcement as only a “loan distribution drive” for already distressed farmers.

During the coronavirus pandemic, farmers and labourers are facing the most difficulty. Instead of giving them relief the Modi government is hurting the farmers and labourers and instead of providing help, it is pushing the farmer into a debt trap, said Surjewala.

He alleged that it is clear the Modi government neither understands the pain of the farmer nor the problems of farming. Therefore, the farmers have not been extended any help, even worth a single penny.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that the Centre will set up a Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure for farmers.

She said that financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore will be provided for funding in agriculture infrastructure projects at the farm-gate and aggregation points such as primary agricultural cooperative societies, farmer producer organisations and agriculture entrepreneurs, among others.