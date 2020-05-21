Cop martyred as terrorist attack in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: Fighting a losing battle, terrorists active in Kashmir valley in sheer desperation struck again on Thursday when they attacked and killed a policeman and injured another in Pulwama district.

According to a police official, terrorists attacked a joint team of police and 182 bn of CRPF at Sirnou crossing in Pulwama resulting in the injuries to two security forces personnel of which one succumbed to his injuries.

Immediately after the incident, additional reinforcements reached the spot and the area was cordoned off and an operation has been launched to nab the terrorists responsible for the act.

This is the second terror attack in Kashmir in last two days.

On Wednesday two BSF jawans were martyred when motorbike borne terrorists fired at them and snatched their weapons in Srinagar’s Ganderbal and fled from the scene.