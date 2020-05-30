Core group meets to strategise security in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Chinar Corps, Lt Gen BS Raju, and Director General Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, co-chaired a meeting of the Core Group consisting of top officials of the civil administration, intelligence agencies and security forces here on Saturday in the backdrop of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was called to review the security situation in the UT and to ensure readiness to meet the anticipated security challenges.

According to an army statement, the core group focused on the need for high-level synergy among all the agencies in addressing the security concerns in Kashmir.

“Intelligence inputs indicate that Pakistan had intensified its efforts at increasing infiltration and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control. There is also an effort to calibrate the increase in terrorist actions in the hinterland. Pakistan and its proxies are also active on social media to launch a disinformation campaign in J&K,” the statement said.

The statement further said the core group discussed the plans to ensure a robust counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control and counter terrorist grid in the hinterland. It also discussed the recent successes in anti-terror operations.

“Intelligence inputs indicate efforts by anti-nationals and Pakistan proxies to calibrate the increase in violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Recent successes, including killing of terror outfit leaders and prevention of large scale IED attacks, have blunted such efforts,” the statement said.

“The support of the Kashmiri people has been critical in the success of the security forces,” it added.

“The core group discussed the need for continued intelligence based anti-terror operations with a humane touch. In order to address the complete eco-system of terror organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, the anti-terror operations are being supported by efforts to identify and arrest over ground workers who sustain the terror organisations,” the statement said.