Deja vu, Pak army chief Bajwa rakes up Kashmir again

Islamabad: On Sunday, on the occasion of Eid, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited the Line of Control in Puna Sector and as is his wont raked up Kashmir once again. This visit comes against the backdrop of Indian security forces killing Pakistan sponsored proxies by the dozens and keeping the security grid fortified.

He claimed that Kashmir was a disputed territory which as always flies in the face of the Indian position that the state of J&K now union territory with the revocation of the controversial Article 370 is morally, constitutionally and legally unarguably India’s.

That did not deter the duplicitous COAS Bajwa who once again emphasised that the Pakistan Army was observing Eid solemnly in solidarity with Kashmiris under Indian occupation particularly since 5th August 2019 illegal, inhumane lockdown and ensuing atrocities.

Realising that Pakistan has lost the global narrative on Kashmir, he argued vehemently that India was trying to shift the global attention away from worsening humanitarian crisis and violence in India’s J&K to LOC by targeting innocent civilians across the Line.

Obviously he chose to remain silent on how Pakistan continues to push proxies in to Kashmir Valley to create chaos and disruption, interfering in the affairs of a democratically elected country by using the death by a thousand cuts stratagem.

Pakistan Army was fully alive to the threat spectrum and will remain ever ready to perform its part in line with national aspirations, COAS reiterated.