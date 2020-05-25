Delhi police seizes passports of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad’s five close associates

New Delhi: Passports of five close associates Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad has been seized by the Crime Branch of Delhi Policeon Monday.

According to reports, the five names of five close associates of Maulana Sadd are Mufti Shahzad, Zishan, Mursalin Saifi, Mohammad Salman, and Younus.

Sources in the Crime Branch said that these five persons were very close to Maulana Saad and were part of all key decisions taken in the functioning of Markaz.

Besides that the Delhi Police has also started tightening its noose around foreigner members of Jamaat as charge sheet would be filed soon against 916 of these people as they all have allegedly violated visa rules.

These foreign nationals reportedly came to India from 67 countries on Tourist Visa but were allegedly involved in religious activities, said sources.

All these foreign Jamaat members were put under quarantine separately at different centers.