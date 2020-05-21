Delhi sizzles at 44.1 degrees in season’s hottest day so far

New Delhi: The national capital recorded season’s hottest day till now with maximum temperature touching 44.1 Degree Celsius in some parts of the city on Thursday. However, Friday could see some respite.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Palam area recorded 44.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Ayanagar at 43.2. Maximum temperature at Najafgarh and Lodhi road was 42.2 and 42 degree, respectively.

Last year on June 10, the mercury had shattered all records in Delhi with parts of the national capital recording an all-time high of 48 degrees Celsius Monday.

A heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius even for a day.

For Friday, the weather agency has predicted “partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain with wind speed of 30 to 40 km per hour. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be over 42 and 25 degrees, respectively.