Despite relaxations, govt insists on Aarogya Setu App

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday may have further eased restrictions during the Lockdown 5.0 extended till June 30, but it is very particular about asking office-goers to use Aarogya Sets App, India’s Covid contact tracing application, as well as reminding Indians of the penal provisions for violating lockdown rules.

“The Aarogya Setu mobile application is a powerful tool to facilitate quick identification of persons infected by COVID-19, or at risk of being infected, thus acting as a shield for individuals and the community. With a view to ensuring safety, various authorities are advised to encourage the use of the application,” said the government in a statement released on Saturday.

The Centre added that with a view to ensuring safety in offices and workplaces, employers on best efforts basis should ensure that the contact tracing app is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones.

The Centre further asked all district administrations to advise individuals to not only download the app, but also regularly update their health status on it. “This will facilitate timely provision of medical attention, ” the Ministry of Home Affairs order said.

The MHA has given a lot of breather for those living in non-containment zones by allowing all religious places, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and even shopping malls to open in non-containment zones from June 8. It has also curtailed the night curfew period. However, the Centre has warned the remaining restrictions in place must be followed else the violators would face legal consequences.

“Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the CrPC, and other legal provisions applicable,” warned the Centre.

The Centre on Saturday evening announced an extension of the lockdown till June 30. The fourth leg of the lockdown ends tomorrow midnight.