Devendra Fadnavis flays MVA govt for poor Covid-19 s handling

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, here on Tuesday, targeted the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for “ineffective handling” of the Covid-19 crisis.

Fadnavis led a delegation of BJP leaders to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and submitted a memorandum listing various demands. It also warned of statewide agitation against the MVA government.

The delegation included Ashish Shelar and Atul Bhatkhalkar (both MLA), Gopal Shetty and Manoj Kotak (both MP), and ex-legislator Vinod Tawde.

“The state government has proved completely wanting at handling the coronavirus crisis, which has led to total collapse of the health system. There is a serious question mark whether the administration even exists in the state,” said Fadnavis.