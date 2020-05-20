Domestic passenger flights operations to resume from May 25; MHA issues guidelines

New Delhi/Mumbai: Domestic passenger flights would be resumed in a calibrated manner, two months after suspending them under the national lockdown norms, tweeted Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.

“Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations,” he tweeted.

According to the Minister, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the passenger movement would be issued soon.

The development comes a day after Puri had said it was not only up to the central government to decide on the resumption of domestic flights as states would also have to be ready to allow operations.

“It is not up to @MoCA_GoI or Centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights. In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the govt of states where these flights will take off & land should be ready to allow civil aviation operations,” Puri tweeted on Tuesday.

To enable domestic air passengers to fly during the current lockdown till May 31, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended the guidelines on lockdown measures to fight Covid-19 measures.

For this purpose, the phrase “domestic air travel of passengers” is deleted from the list of prohibited activities. This comes in the wake of Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeting out earlier in the day that domestic commercial flight operations will commence from May 25 in a staggered manner.

Puri had said: “Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May.”

However, all detailed guidelines for operation of airports and air travel of passengers would be issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Meanwhile, international commercial flight operation will continue to remain suspended.