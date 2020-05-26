Donations pour in for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The lockdown and the Corona crisis have not prevented devotees of Lord Ram from making donations to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, which is responsible for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A sum of Rs 4.60 crore has been deposited in the two accounts of the trust during the lockdown period.

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram temple, said, “We are confident that there will be no shortage of money for the temple. People are donating huge sums of money for the project and we will make sure that the temple that is built is unmatched in magnificence and grandeur.”

The trust, in March, had declared its bank accounts to enable people to make donations through e-banking.

Donations have been made into the Trust accounts using UPI, RTGS tools and bank transfer. More than 5000 people have made donations so far.

The trust has a savings and a current bank account in which the money can be transferred.