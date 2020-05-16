ED busts housing scam in Goa, seizes 72 properties

Panaji: The Enforcement Directorate has attached 56 flats and 16 villas at a real estate project in South Goa and bank accounts of the promoters in connection with a money laundering probe, according to the ED here on Saturday.

The probe against Sanatan Financers & Real Estates and its promoters Ankit Kumar and Sunil Kumar had been initiated on the basis of FIRs lodged by buyers, including foreigners, with the Goa Police under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Ankit Kumar and Sunil Kumar received money from several foreign nationals through the foreign direct investment (FDI) route in various shell companies, including Sanatan Financers & Real Estates. It benefited them to the extent of Rs 7.73 crore on account of duping many foreign nationals,” the statement said.

Foreign nationals were lured to invest in shell firms, set up by Ankit Kumar and Sunil Kumar, for purchase of flats or villas in the ‘Peace Valley’ project at Quepem, Goa, the ED said. The ownership of those flats or villas was never transferred to foreign nationals by the project promoters, it added.

Searches were also conducted at the premises of Sanatan Financers & Real Estates and Ankit Kumar as part of the probe uner the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the RD said.