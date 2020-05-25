Fake e-passes issued from DC office in Delhi, FIR lodged

New Delhi: A racket in the issuance of a large number of fake/unauthorised e-passes at the office of Deputy Commissioner in Kanjhawala here has come to light, following which a police case has been registered.

According to information, the fake e-passes were issued by tampering with computer log-in ID and password at the DC office.

A top police officer confirmed the development and said that the area SDM had got filed a case under the IT Act at Kanjhawala police station.

A team of police officials is now investigating the case. The suspects are believed to be some DC office staff who remained posted there during the lockdown.

According to police sources, the DC office officials came to know about the racket on May 22 when it was found that a large number of approvals were granted and e-passes issued.

These fake e-passes were issued after May 16, sources said. DCP Pramod Kumar Mishra said that investigation is underway.

According to sources, some DC office staff have been served notice to appear for questioning at Kanjhawala police station regarding the case.