Fight against COVID-19 is a long one, taking steps to help everyone: PM Modi

New Delhi: In his address to the nation through Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the fight against coronavirus COVID-19 is a ‘long one’ and the Centre is taking all necessary steps to look into problems faced by the people of the country.

“The road ahead is a long one. We are fighting a pandemic about which little was previously known,” he said.

Talking about the plight of migrant workers, the prime minister said that he cannot express the “pain” experienced by the migrant workers across the country in words and the government is doing its “best” to support them.

“The pain experienced by the migrant workers cannot be expressed through words. We are trying our best to support them,” PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi reitreated that everyone must follow social distancing norms as the danger of coronavirus is still not over. He said the population of India is “huge” and so the challenege is also “big”.

“Big part of economy is open now. India’s people driven fight against Covid-19. Need to be more proactive regarding social distancing. Our population is huge so challenge is also big. It is important to be even more careful now. Every Indian has played a part in the battle against Covid-19. India’s Seva Shakti is visible in the fight against Covid-19,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi remarked that India has a huge population and despite several difficulties India has tackled the coronavirus crisis very well but we cannot get complacent. “Despite so many difficulties, the way India has handled the situation, we must not go back on it. Coronavirus still is equally dangerous, handwashing, 2 gaj ki doori, masks, must be followed as rigorously as possible, just like before. I pray for everyone’s health,” he noted.

“When we look at other countries, we realise how big the achievement of Indians is. Our population is many times more than other countries, challenges are different still Covid-19, didn’t spread so rapidly as in other countries and fatality rate is also notably lower,” added the prime minister.

Talking about Ayushman Bharat, PM Modi said that earlier millions of people were worried about getting treated but now they are visiting hospitals and using Ayushman Bharat yojana to get treatment. “Since a long time, millions of poor people are in a debacle, whether to get treated or not. In view of this, Ayushman Bharat yojana was started. 1 crore people have benefitted from the scheme and Rs 24,000 crore been spent on the scheme,” he said.