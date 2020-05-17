Finance Minister gives break-up of eco package; allocation at Rs 20,97,053 cr

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday listed all the measures and allocations made under the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for the ‘self-reliant India’ programme, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday, she listed measures worth Rs 20,97,053 crore including RBI measures and steps announced under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Package (PMGKP).

Accordingly, on the fifth and final day of detailing the mega Rs 20 lakh crore economic package under the Centre’s ‘Self-Reliant India Movement’, the minister gave the break-up of the package.

Under the break-up, on the first day announcements with allocations worth Rs 5,94,550 crore were made, while on the second day steps on agriculture, housing, rural sectors worth Rs 3,10,000 crore were made.

Besides, Rs 1,50,000 crore were allocated for several schemes to revive agriculture and allied sectors amongst others on the third day.

On the fourth and the fifth day, the FM gave a mega push to boost mining, defence, civil aviation and power distribution sectors via structural reforms and stimulus worth Rs 48,100 crore.

Consequently, these steps come to a total of Rs 11,02,650 crore.

The package also include earlier announcements under PMGKP worth Rs 1,92,800 crore and RBI measures including Rs 8,01,603 crore which come to Rs 9,94,403 crore.

On the first day of the announcements which started on May 13, the Minister announced a slew of fiscal and regulatory measures for MSMEs, real estate, NBFCs, power distribution and general businesses.

While, on the second day, agri, housing, rural sectors got big Central fiscal booster.

The finance minister gave details about programmes and measures under the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for the ‘self-reliant India’ programme, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

While on one hand, additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore was made under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee scheme (MGNREGS) was made, on the other, she announced a special insolvency framework to be brought in for MSMEs.

These announcements were made under Prime Minister’s mega stimulus package amounting to 10 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Sitharaman said that ‘PM eVIDYA’ programme for multi-mode access to digital education will be launched immediately and that 100 universities will be permitted to start online courses by May 30.

‘PM eVIDYA’ programme will consist of ‘Diksha’ involving e-content and QR coded energized textbooks for all grades and will be called as ‘one nation, one digital platform’.

Besides this, one earmarked TV channel per class from 1 to 12, also named as ‘one class, one channel’, will also be rolled out.

It will also envisage extensive use of radio, community radio and podcasts and special e-content for visually and hearing impaired.

Under the ‘PM eVIDYA’ programme, the Finance Ministry said that top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30, 2020.

During the nationwide lockdown, the government is ensuring that education of students does not suffer.

Alluding to the challenging times, Sitharaman said, “Swayam Prabha DTH channels have reached those who do not have access to the internet and DIKSHA platform has had 61 crore hits from 24th March.”

Besides this, Manodarpan, an initiative for psychosocial support of students, teachers and families for mental health and emotional wellbeing, will also be launched immediately.

New National Curriculum and Pedagogical framework for school, early childhood and teachers will also be set in motion.

In a major relief for businesses, Finance Minister announced that no fresh insolvency case will be admitted for the next one year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government had earlier suspended any fresh admission for six months.

Further, the government will also set up a special insolvency framework for MSMEs under Section 240A of the Insolvency of Bankruptcy Code. This has been a long pending demand of the industry and economists.

The threshold for insolvency will also be raised to Rs one crore from the current Rs one lakh which will be supportive for the MSME sector.

Further, the debt occurring due to the coronavirus pandemic will not be categorized as “default”, thereby will be insulated from triggering insolvency proceedings.

The changes would implemented through promulgation of ordinance subject to a ratification by the Parliament later so that things move quickly, Sitharaman said.