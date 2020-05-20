FIR against Congress leader Punia for vulgar tweet

Lucknow: An FIR has been filed against Congress leader Pankaj Punia at the Hazratganj police station, here on Wednesday, over an alleged derogatory tweet by him. The complaint was made by one Ashish Singh.

Punia, an AICC member, had made a vulgar remark against the Hindu religion while criticising UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Complaints in this regard have also been filed in Ghaziabad.

Slamming the tweet, many Netizens have demanded that Punia’s account be suspended.