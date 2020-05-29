Gangster gunned down in broad daylight by rivals in Gurugram

Gurugram: A gangster who was a close aide of another dreaded criminal was gunned downed in broad daylight by around a dozen armed men in Gurugram’s Feroze Gandhi Colony on Friday, police said.

Deceased Vikas Dureja alias Anda was said to be right-hand man of dreaded gangster Birender Singh Dayma alias Bindar Gujjar and was leading the gang in the latter’s absence.

Gujjar is lodged in a Mumbai jail in connection with the killing of another Gurugram gangster Sandeep Gadoli in February 2017 by a team of Gurgaon police at a hotel near the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

Gurugram police was tightlipped on Friday’s killing but hinted that preliminary investigation hinted at involvement of professional shooters. Police suspect either the men owing allegiance to one Kaushal or Gadoli many be involved.

Vikas was on way to a nearby market in a Maruti Swift car around 2.30 pm when he was cornered by his attackers 300 to 400 metres away from his house. As an SUV blocked his path from the front, Vikas tried to reverse his car but around half a dozen attackers riding two motorcycles blocked his way. He was subsequently killed in indiscriminate firing.

Gurugram Police seized 40 spent cartridges from the crime spot.

Gurugram ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said: “We have registered an FIR of murder and criminal conspiracy and investigation is underway. We have some clues about the assailants. They will be arrested soon.”