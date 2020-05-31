Govt must tell forward plan to the country: Congress

New Delhi: On the last day of the lockdown 4.0, the Congress has questioned the government on its strategy and plan to control the coronavirus infection, exit route out of the lockdown to revive the economy and a way forward.

Chief Spokesperson of the Congress, Randeep Surjewala said, “Today, we witnessed biggest ‘Single Day Spike’ in #COVID19 infection of 8,380. Total Infection at 1,82,490.”

He asked, “The fifth Lockdown begins tomorrow and Congress posed 4 questions to the government — What is the Govt strategy? Have the Lockdowns failed? Is there a blueprint to fight Corona? Any plan out of economic havoc?”

The party has been questioning the persistent lockdown without any exit plan which was implemented on March 25.

The Centre on Saturday took an exit step from the 68-day nationwide lockdown, declaring that the restrictions will be limited to only containment zones up to June 30 and that the prohibited activities will be opened in a phased manner in areas outside these zones.

Applicable from Monday, June 1, the fresh order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spoke of the expanded fresh guidelines a day ahead of the end of lockdown 4.0.

The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 with the announcement of the restrictions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown was extended thrice earlier.