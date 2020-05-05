HC moved for removal of Minority Commission chief

New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking removal of Zafar Ul Islam from the Delhi Minority Commission chief’s post after a case was registered against him over his alleged seditious remarks.

The plea, filed by Subhash Chandra through Supreme Court advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, alleged despite holding a responsible post Islam issued a statement inciting foreign attack on India.

“A bare perusal of the aforesaid public statement made by the Respondent No. 4 categorically reveals that Respondent No. 4 has brought hatred and contempt and has excited disaffection towards the sovereignty of India by instigating the foreign countries to wage war against India,” said the plea, which is likely to be heard on May 11.

Islam had on April 28 posted the comments on his Facebook page. “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns, lynching and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche,” Khan wrote on Facebook.