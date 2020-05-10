Hero MotoCorp reopens 1,500 outlets, sells 10,000 bikes

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp said, here on Sunday, it had revived retail operations with re-opening of over 1,500 customer touch-points, including authorised dealers and service outlets, in the past few days.

The company, in a regulatory filing said since the resumption of retail services, 10,000 motorcycles and scooters had been sold. The reopened outlets contributed around 30 per cent of the company’s domestic retail sales, it said.

“Keeping the safety and well-being of everyone as top priority, the company has issued a ‘restart manual’ to dealers, service centres and parts distributors,” it said.

Hero MotoCorp started vehicle dispatches from manufacturing facilities for the current financial year (FY21) on May 7. All Hero MotoCorp manufacturing units across the globe had halted operations since March 22 as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

“On May 4, Hero MotoCorp became the first two-wheeler manufacturer in the country to resume operations as it reopened three plants — Dharuhera and Gurgaon in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand,” it said.

Besides English and Hindi, the company has released the ‘restart manual’ in 10 regional languages. It has proved immensely helpful in rural and interior areas. The manual has a lot of visuals that accurately yet simplistically convey all crucial aspects to be followed.

Hero MotoCorp recently shared similar safety manuals with employees of its three manufacturing facilities. The manuals focused on safety and hygiene measures to be followed within the plant.