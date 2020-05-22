Hizbul Mujahideen regroups in Kashmir, plans attacks in 10 days

New Delhi: Amid huge set back in the Kashmir Valley wherein security forces eliminated its top terrorists regularly, intelligence agencies have inputs that Hizbul Mujahideen is regrouping and it plans to strike back within 10 days through multiple terror strikes across the valley.

They are planning to carry out large-scale terror attack where they would target security forces, intel says. The agencies said as the weakened Hizbul regroups, its main targets will not just be the security forces deployed in the valley at various places, but it also plans to carry out arms robberies.

Hizbul top terrorist Riyaz Naikoo, who headed the Valley unit, was eliminated early this month after a pitch battle just minutes away from his home. The terror group plans to avenge Naikoo’s death.

Intelligence agencies said that they are trying to “mobilise innocent youth amid encounter/curfew and COVID”.

Sources said that a group of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from South Kashmir has reportedly reached Kishtwar. The intel said Hizbul terrorist Ahraf Moulvi has move from Anantnag to Kishtwar to command the Hizbul cadres in the area.

The agencies said that they are planning to “exploit local youth as cannon fodder for selfish purpose”. They are planning to use of stone pelters as human shield while carrying out terror activities.

“Possibility of managed hostage situation cannot be ruled out,” Intelligence Bureau has alerted.

Naikoo, a Hizbul terrorist, was eliminated by security forces on May 6. He was killed during an anti-terrorist operation conducted by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Beighpura area of Pulwama district. The 35-year-old carried a bounty of Rs 12 lakh on his head and was a key target for India once he took charge of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir.

Five Hizbul terrorists have been spotted near Gurez and they are likely to attempt to enter into Jammu and Kashmir very soon, according to Intel.

Intelligence Bureau has also alerted that the Pakistan has planned to carry out attacks at various Indian Army posts on the Line of Control by their Border Action Teams.

Two groups of terrorists in the Krishna Ghati and Naushera sectors are likely to strike posts in the area, the agencies have warned.