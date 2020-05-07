IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Sikkim

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper made a force landing in a field, 10 nautical miles away from Sikkim’s Mukutang, on Thursday after it encountered technical issues.

The Mi-17 Helicopter was on a routine air maintenance sortie from Chaten to Mukutang in Sikkim.

“The Helicopter got airborne at 6.45 am and enroute the helicopter has force landed 10 NM short of designated helipad due to bad weather,” said a senior IAF officer.

The force said that the helicopter sustained damage and all six personnel on board were safe.

“Four aircrew of IAF and two personnel of Indian Army are reported to be safe. One person has sustained injury,” the IAF said in a statement.

Two recovery Helicopters and an Army ground search party have been launched for rescue and were yet to reach the site.

An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.