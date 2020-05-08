IAF MiG-29 fighter crashes in Punjab, pilot ejects safely

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed near Nawanshahr in Punjab on Friday ing 10.30 am. The pilot of the fighter jet ejected safely after the plane developed a technical snag.

According to reports, the pilot of the MIG 29 jet has been identified as Wing Commander MK Pandey.

The fighter jet was on a routine sortie and had taken off from Adampur Air Force Station near Jalandhar.

An IAF spokesperson confirmed that the MiG-29 aircraft was on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar.

“The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft,” said the IAF spokesman.

The official said the pilot has been rescued by a helicopter and a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.