Inter-state transport crucial for economic survival: AP CM to PM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Monday pitched for the relaxation of lockdown while enforcing measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Amid the national debate on continuation of the Covid-19 induced lockdown, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed on the importance of ensuring hassle-free movement of raw materials and people, for boosting the manufacturing sector.

During his video conference interaction with the Prime Minister on Monday, Jagan Reddy pointed out that despite relaxation on transport of goods, transporters are facing hurdles in many states across the country. He emphasised that continuation of the lockdown will result in economic hardships.

In his fifth video interaction with Chief Ministers since the Covid-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday connected with CMs of all the states to take stock of the national mood on the way forward after the extended lockdown ends on May 17.

Describing how the closure of markets all over the country has adversely affected the agricultural revenues of Andhra Pradesh, Reddy called for removal of all kinds of hindrances to inter-state transportation of goods and raw materials.

The Andhra Pradesh CM also called for lifting of sanctions on public transports. “Whether it’s migrant labourer or people in offices, if they don’t have access to public transport, the economic situation will not normalize,” he told the Prime Minister.

Observing that putting in place social distancing and medical infrastructure requires funding to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore, he requested the Central government’s help for Andhra Pradesh, which is “as good as a new state”.

Stating that 87,000 MSMEs in the state are providing employment to 9.7 lakh persons, Reddy requested the PM to consider a 6-month waiver of interest on loans given to MSMEs.