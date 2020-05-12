Published On: Tue, May 12th, 2020

J&K admin restores 2G internet in Kashmir valley

Srinagar: Six days after its was suspended the Jammu and Kashmir administration restored 2G internet in parts of the Kashmir Valley on Monday night.

It was restored in a phased manner, but high speed internet continues to remain blocked

The low speed internet was suspended in Kashmir after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo at Pulwama in south Kashmir on May 6.

This comes after the apex court on Monday passed an order to set up a high powered committee to look into restoration of 4G services in J&K.

The internet was suspended in Kashmir at the time of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 2019.

It was restored in a phased manner, but high speed internet continues to remain blocked.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com