J&K Bank gets new Managing Director

Srinagar: HDFC Bank’s Senior Vice President Zubair Iqbal has been appointed as the Managing Director of the J&K Bank, an order issued by J&K Finance Department said on Friday.

The order signed by Additional Secretary, Finance Department, reads that Iqbal “has been appointed as the Government Nominee/Director on the Board of J&K Bank Ltd for a period of three years or till further orders, whichever is earlier”.

“The board of the J&K Bank Ltd may appoint/elect him as Managing Director of J&K Bank Ltd,” the order reads.