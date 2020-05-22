J&K govt to notify over 10,000 posts for Accelerated Recruitment for Domiciles

Jammu: J&K Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday emphasized simplification of recruitment procedures and maintaining transparency to ensure faster and flawless recruitment.

The Accelerated Recruitment Committee submitted its preliminary proposals for recruitment to over 10,000 posts.

This work had been completed in less than 10 days.

An important feature of the recruitment would be that in order to ensure just and fair representation, weightage would be given in forthcoming recruitment to Class-IV vacancies to widows, destitutes, divorced women, and single mothers and candidates of those families that have no family member (parents or siblings) in government job.

For this, a self-attested affidavit will be submitted at the time of application which will be verified and confirmed by the respective SDMs upon selection and before joining.

Further, the Domicile Certificate would be required only after a candidate gets selected to a particular post, and not at the time of applying.

The Lt Governor also directed that there should be fair distribution of recruitment in terms of appropriate representation to remote districts. Accordingly, it was decided that additional marks would be given as weightage to candidates of a district for district cadre posts to ensure that candidates from other districts do not take away these posts.

Similarly, for Divisional level posts, the candidate of a particular Division will get preference. However, for UT level posts, there will be free and fair open competition among all the eligible candidates of the Union Territory. These arrangements will not impact the required reservation of seats under different quotas as per the rules notified recently.

Daily wagers/contractual labourers working in various departments will also be given some weightage subject to a minimum length of their service as a DRW/contractual labour, to be notified in the advertisement notice.

While briefing the progress made so far, Navin K Choudhary, Chairman of Accelerated Recruitment Committee, said the departments have submitted vacancies of more than 11,000 Class-IV posts. The scrutiny in terms of recruitment rules and proper division among all categories is going on and around 7,000 posts across 19 departments have been identified which will be advertised in first phase very soon.

There will be a common entrance test and no interview at all for Class-III and Class-IV vacancies.

Choudhary also said that 2,000 posts of Panchayat Accounts Assistants, more than 1,000 posts of doctors and about 100 posts of veterinarians are also ready for commencement of selection process.

The Lt Governor directed that the selection process for first phase of 10,000 plus posts should be commenced immediately in June 2020. This would send a strong signal that the government is seized of the unemployment situation and is determined to address it.

Further, frontloading of selections for departments like Health and Medical Education where 3,000 vacancies are going to be filled will also strengthen the health infrastructure which is very critical in time of COVID-19.

He directed that SSRB and PSC should be provided with immediate required manpower and infrastructure to avoid delays.