J&K police arress one for killing of 2 BSF troopers

Srinagar: J&K Police arrested an individual on Tuesday in connection with the killings of two BSF troopers on May 20 in Ganderbal district.

The troopers were killed on May 20 by motorcycle-borne terrorists

Police sources said the arrested individual has been identified as Waseem Ahmad Ganai. He was arrested by police station Soura, Srinagar in connection with the killings of two BSF troopers, Zia-ul-Haq and Rana Mandal of 37 Battalion.

The troopers were killed on May 20 by motorcycle-borne terrorists who also snatched the service rifles of the slain troopers.

The arrested individual belongs to Pandach area of Ganderbal district where the attack had taken place. He has been arrested several times in the past in connection with stone pelting at security forces in the area.

“Further investigation is going on. The interrogation of the arrested individual is likely to lead to other arrests”, police sources said.

