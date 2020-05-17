J&K’s Doda encounter ends, two Hizbul terrorists killed, jawan martyred

Jammu: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district while a soldier lost his life in the operation on Sunday.

According to the police, both of the neutralised terrorists were affiliates of Pakistan based terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

The police said that the encounter between the security forces and terrorists began early on Sunday morning when specific police input were received regarding presence of some terrorist, an operation was launched late on Saturday night.

However, when the security forces came in close proximity of the hiding terrorists, they resorted to heavy firing to break the security cordon and escape. In the initial burst of fire by the terrorists, one army jawan got critically injured. He later succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital, said the police official.

The police official said that one of the slain terrorist was identified as Tahir alias Uqaab of Pulwama. He was said to be involved in the killing of RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma in Kishtwar last year and was a close associate of neutralised terrorist Riaz Naikoo.

There has been a spurt in terror activities across Jammu and Kashmir amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jammu’s Doda –region comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts which had been declared militancy free – have also witnessed terror attacks and related activities amid the lockdown.