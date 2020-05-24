Published On: Mon, May 25th, 2020
Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan tests Covid-19 positive

Mumbai: Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan is reported to have tested Covid-19 positive, party sources said here late on Sunday.

The former Chief Minister’s condition has been described as asymptomatic and he is under treatment in Nanded, his home town.

He is the second Cabinet Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi govermnent to test positive after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was diagnosed last month. After nearly a month’s treatment, Awhad was fully cured and discharged.

