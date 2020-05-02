Mamata writes 13-page letter to Guv, Dhankhar hits back in tweets

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote a 13-page letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in reply to his communication that the latter had sent to the State Secretariat Nabanna on April 24.

Immediately after the reply from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Governor also tweeted, saying: “At the outset in this critical time I urge her to focus on grim situation and work in togetherness towards alleviating untold public miseries. While I find no substance in her version, both in fact and law, I appreciate her stance for full cooperation with state Government.”

The Government further said in his tweet, “Persistently I had been beseeching her to work in togetherness as we are faced virtually with roof-falling situation. Hope she acts as such.”

Dhankhar said that there is no time to bicker. “There are no sane takers for this unseemly scenario. I have held enough close to my chest — looks like revealing is becoming unavoidable. Reply will be sent as her letter has content to which I cannot subscribe as it eclipses essence of Constitution,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Governor also criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government for not maintaining transparency in releasing the Covid-19 data. In a separate tweet, he said: “Give up Covid-19 data cover-up operation and share it transparently. Gap between 572 and 931 not reconcilable.” He criticised the state government for not releasing the medical bulletin on May 1.

Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said the Jagdeep Dhankar has disrespected his constitutional post as the Governor of West Bengal. “He is opposing the State government’s moves like a political figure using the media. He is giving out all his letters sent to the chief minister’s office in the public domain. This is unwarranted and unfortunate,” Chatterjee said, in reaction the Governor’s tweets.

State Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilip Ghosh said: “The CM has failed to address the Covid-19 crisis in the state. The figures are increasing by leaps and bounds. The situation has gone out of control now. She is opposing the Governor and the Central medical team. Instead of fighting the Corona crisis, she is fighting with the Constitutional head of the state and the Centre.”

Ghosh said it is the duty of the Governor to give suggestions to the Chief Minister and the state administration at a time of such severe crisis.

Senior Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya said, “People of Bengal are fed up with the fight between the Chief Minister and the Governor. The CM is not worried about the public health crisis. Instead, she is fighting with the Central team and the Governor”.