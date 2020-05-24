Man who threatened CM Yogi Adityanath, held in Mumbai

Lucknow: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from Mumbai, who had allegedly made a call to the social media help desk of the Uttar Pradesh government, threatening to assassinate Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The police arrested the man on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Kamran Amin had messaged early on Friday that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be assassinated in a bomb blast.

An FIR was registered at the Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow while the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) started an investigation.

The Kala Chowki unit of the Maharashtra ATS had been carrying out investigations in the case on the leads received from their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh STF.

The police spokesman said that the mobile number was tracked using dump data and current human intelligence was used to zero in on the location of the accused.

The mobile number used for the threat call had been switched off but the dump data revealed the place it had been switched on was in Chunabhatti area of eastern Mumbai.

Based on the technical and ground intelligence, the accused was traced to Mumbai’s Mhada colony in the Chunnabhatti area.

The accused Kamran has confessed to the crime. The Uttar Pradesh STF was informed about his arrest. The team is currently in Mumbai and the accused has been handed over to the STF.

The accused will be produced in the court on Sunday. He will then be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF which will seek his transit remand and take him to Uttar Pradesh for further investigation.

Kamran is originally a resident of Nal Bazar in south Mumbai and had shifted to Chunabhatti as repairs were going on in his building.

He earlier worked as a security guard at Zaveri Bazaar in south Mumbai, but in 2017 he had undergone a spine surgery and has been jobless since then.

The ATS officials said his father was a taxi driver who died two months ago and other than his mother, he has an elder brother and a sister. Officials also said that the accused was a drug addict.