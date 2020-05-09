Published On: Sat, May 9th, 2020

Mobile phone services restored after 3 days in Kashmir

Srinagar: Authorities restored mobile phone services in Kashmir, except Pulwama district, after remaining suspended for three days, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Mobile phone and internet services were suspended across Kashmir

Mobile phone and internet services were suspended across Kashmir in the wake of Hizbul terrorist, Riyaz Naikoo’s killing in a gunfight with the security forces on May 6.

Only BSNL postpaid services were operational during the last three days without Internet facility.

“We have restored mobile phones provided by all service providers since yesterday (Friday) evening. These were restored across the Valley except Pulwama district,” the officer said.

“While Internet facility has remained uninterrupted on fixed landline connections, we will restore the mobile Internet facility soon in the valley.”

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com