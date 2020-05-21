Modi to visit Bengal, Odisha to take stock of cyclone devastation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal and Odisha on Friday to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan which has wreaked havoc in these two states.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded Prime Minister Modi visit the state. After which PMO sources informed about the visit of Modi on Friday.

Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office said that Modi will arrive at Kolkata airport at 10:30 am. Then from there, he will take a special survey with Banerjee and make an aerial survey of North 24 and South 24 Parganas districts and assess the damage.

Sources say that Prime Minister Modi will also go to Odisha after West Bengal. There he will conduct an aerial survey of the devastation caused by the cyclone in the state with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at around 1.30 pm.

According to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, 72 people have died due to the cyclone in the state. During the press conference on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee had demanded that the Prime Minister visit the state.